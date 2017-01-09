WXIA
Orlando cop killed, manhunt underway for suspect

The Associated Press , WXIA 11:14 AM. EST January 09, 2017

An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

 

 

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

 

 


Police have asked anyone with information to contact this.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

