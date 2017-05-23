Parents mourn loss of baby left in a car

Kyrae Vineyard

BOISE - CALDWELL, ID - Two parents are mourning the loss of their 5-month-old daughter after she was found unresponsive in a car over the weekend in Caldwell.

Both parents say they were not there when Kyrae Vineyard was left alone in a car for hours on Saturday.

The baby's mother, Elisa Johnson, tells KTVB her boyfriend was watching Kyrae while she was at work. She says he was signing papers and picking up his new car at a Caldwell car dealership and left her daughter in her car with the windows rolled up.

"He said he just completely forgot about her and it didn't register in his mind that she was in my car the whole time," she said.

Johnson says her boyfriend had watched Kyrae two or three times before this.

"He was great with her. They were like best friends. He took way good care of her."

Elisa says her boyfriend apologized, but she still doesn't understand how it happened, how he could forget Kyrae was with him.

"That's the only way I can put it is he killed my baby. He took her away from me," Johnson said.

Police haven't confirmed that Johnson's boyfriend was watching Kyrae. No suspects have been named publicly and charges have not been made at this time.

PREVIOUS: Baby dies after being found alone in car in Caldwell

Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright said officers and paramedics were called out to a car on Cleveland Boulevard near South 41st Avenue just after 4 p.m.

The first officer on scene found the baby alone in an infant seat in the backseat of the vehicle.

The 5-month-old was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"She didn't deserve this. She should still be here in my arms," Johnson told KTVB. "I would do anything in this world to just have my baby back... and watch her grow."

Kyrae's parents say she was a happy, bubbly baby.

"Her smile was perfect. Her little broken laugh, her cooing, her stories she would go off about. The way she would sing to music and get angry if you turned it off. She was perfect," Johnson added. "It feels like I could just wake up and see my baby girl again... and I can't."

The baby's father, Gavin Vineyard, lives in eastern Idaho and that's where he was when the incident happened.

"It's the worst pain you could ever imagine. It seems like there's never going to be a day where it's going to be easy," he said. "I'll never understand."

Vineyard hopes some good comes from this tragedy. He wants to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children alone in cars.

"Not five seconds in the store or anything is worth losing a child by leaving them in a vehicle," he said.

It's still unclear if Kyrae died from heat exposure or something else. An autopsy has been postponed until Tuesday, and is expected to give more answers. Meanwhile, police are investigating and detectives are processing evidence and interviewing people who were in the area at the time.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. They say they want to give Kyrae the beautiful funeral she deserves.

© 2017 KTVB-TV