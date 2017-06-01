Paris climate agreement: World leaders slam Trump decision

UNITED STATES - JUNE 1: Environmental activists protest in front of the White House after President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

World leaders on Thursday condemned President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Although the president said he is willing to work for a better deal, France, Italy and Germany said in a joint statement that the accord can not be re-negotiated.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni urged allies to "speed up" efforts to fight against climate change and said they would do more to help poorer countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to criticize Trump's decision, saying his country is "deeply disappointed."

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the decision "irresponsible."

Given @POTUS irresponsible decision on #ParisAccord, all the more important that leaders like @JerryBrownGov in California keep pressing on. https://t.co/i9ryZGKRJH — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen said it was a "sad day for the world."

It’s a sad day for the world. Denmark stands ready to continue the climate battle to save future generations. #ParisAgreement — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) June 1, 2017

The European Union's top climate change official echoed Rasmussen's sentiments, calling it "a sad day for the global community."

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement," European Union Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former Mexico president Vincente Fox unleashed a tweetstorm following the announcement, saying Trump has "surrendered the hopes and future of a nation."

United States has stopped being the leader of the free world. @realDonaldTrump, single handed, took care of that. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) June 1, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, you're leaving a dark legacy just to satisfy your greediness. Today, you've surrendered the hopes and future of a nation. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) June 1, 2017

The Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel also weighed in: "I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord@realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment."

#ParisAccord protects our planet! United Europe with @JunckerEU and @eucopresident will react to safeguard our economy and children's future — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord @realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

The 197-member climate agreement requires every country to establish ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gasses. But those targets are largely voluntary, and Trump has already made clear that he views environmental regulations as an obstacle to his goal of creating jobs and ensuring energy independence.

Under the terms of the agreement, the earliest a nation can formally withdraw is November, 2020 — the same month Trump will run for re-election.

Earlier Thursday, Russia said it supported the Paris deal. "President (Vladimir) Putin signed this convention in Paris. Russia attaches great significance to it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a call with reporters, the Independent reported.

"At the same time, it goes without saying that the effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without its key participants," he said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promised to work with the EU to uphold the Paris climate accord, saying there is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility” to fight climate change, the Associated Press reported.

"China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment,” he said in Berlin, referring to the Paris climate deal. China has been actively promoting the Paris agreement and was one of the first countries to ratify it, he said.

