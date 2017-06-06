Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets.
Police shot the suspect and are urging all people to stay away from the scene.
BREAKING: Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017
One person inside the cathedral tweeted that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.
Everyone is safe! #NotreDamedeParis pic.twitter.com/7OmNso737T— Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
