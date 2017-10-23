Peace Cross in Maryland ruled unconstitutional

BLADENSBURG, Md. -- A federal appeals ruling is casting doubt on the future of a longtime landmark in Maryland.

In a 2 to 1 ruling, the justices said the giant Peace Cross in Bladensburg, Maryland is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of church and state.

Built in 1925, the marble-and-cement cross honors 49 Prince George's County men who died in World War One.

The ruling sends the case back to the District Court and comes as public displays of religion are being challenged in courts throughout the country.

