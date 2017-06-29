WXIA
Pigs on the loose after truck crashes on highway

WFAA , WXIA 9:24 AM. EDT June 29, 2017

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed in both directions southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

