Police issue warrant for black man beaten at Virginia rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, have issued a warrant charging a black man beaten at a white nationalist rally for an alleged assault during the confrontation.

Police said in a news release Monday night that the warrant was issued for 20-year-old DeAndre Harris. Harris was seen bloodied in viral photos and a video after being attacked during the rally in August.

Lt. Stephen Upman says the alleged victim told the magistrate's office, a judicial office, what happened. The magistrate contacted police, Upman says, who verified facts and issued the warrant for unlawful wounding.

Harris is not in custody.

Two men were charged with malicious wounding in September in the attack against Harris. Both are being held without bond.

Upman refused to identify the alleged victim or provide any other details.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles.

