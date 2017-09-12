Police: Man cuts off three fingertips to frame ex-boyfriend

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A 21-year-old man is suspected of cutting off his own fingertips in an attempt to frame another man.

Police say Damon J. Laru around midnight Saturday broke into the home of a man with whom he'd had a relationship. According to court records, Laru tried to start the man's bed sheets on fire, cut him with a knife, and later cut off three of his own fingertips.

Laru was in the Wood County Jail Tuesday pending a $30,000 cash bond. He was expected to be charged with battery, criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety and burglary, all as a domestic abuse incident.

According to court records:

Laru broke down a door to get into his ex-boyfriend's Marshfield home. Once inside, Laru demanded that the man talk to him about their relationship being over.

That man pleaded with Laru to leave. Laru went into the bedroom and tried to start the bed sheets on fire with a lighter, but the other man pulled him away from the bed. Laru then attacked the man, throwing things at him, some of which hit him.

Laru got a knife and made stabbing motions toward the man, who was cut on the arm as he tried to wrestle the knife away from Laru. Laru also bit the man's index finger, leaving two puncture wounds.

Laru then came out of a bathroom with a hammer raised and came at the man swinging it, saying he would kill him. The victim was able to escape the home and call 911.

While talking with a dispatcher, the victim looked back inside the house to see if Laru was still there. Laru had caused severe damage to the home by throwing things around and pouring detergent, degreaser and other cleaners all around the home. Laru then took a steak knife and cut off three of his fingertips, saying that he would tell police the other man did it. Laru later admitted to police he cut his fingers himself.

According to a police report, officers took the victim to the emergency room for his injuries and while there Laru showed up to get medical attention for his fingers. Police arrested Laru there.

Laru is scheduled to make another court appearance Thursday.

