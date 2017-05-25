WXIA
Manchester college deemed 'safe' after police, soldiers respond to incident

TEGNA 2:47 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

Police gave the all-clear after a "possible suspicious package" was reported at a Manchester college in the UK on Thursday.

Soldiers and police responded to the incident, which came three days after a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured hundreds of others at an Ariana Grande concert. 

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK threat level remains at a "critical" level and warned the public to be vigilant after the attack. 

 

