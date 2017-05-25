Manchester college deemed 'safe' after police, soldiers respond to incident

Police gave the all-clear after a "possible suspicious package" was reported at a Manchester college in the UK on Thursday.
UPDATE - This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017
Soldiers and police responded to the incident, which came three days after a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured hundreds of others at an Ariana Grande concert.
Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK threat level remains at a "critical" level and warned the public to be vigilant after the attack.
