Manchester college deemed 'safe' after police, soldiers respond to incident

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: BrianAJackson)

Police gave the all-clear after a "possible suspicious package" was reported at a Manchester college in the UK on Thursday.

UPDATE - This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

Soldiers and police responded to the incident, which came three days after a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured hundreds of others at an Ariana Grande concert.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK threat level remains at a "critical" level and warned the public to be vigilant after the attack.

© 2017 Associated Press