President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Former US National Security Advisor Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski addresses the audience during the 2013 Global Citizen Awards Ceremony on September 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Carter, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced on social media Friday night by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. She called him “the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have.”

My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his… https://t.co/LU7X7kzjTH — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017

Chief at the helm!



We love you, Dad, and will always be grateful for the love and devotion you showed us all. #HailToTheChief pic.twitter.com/4OtLuYIyZY — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017

Brzezinski helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. And he helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords.

But the Carter years were also defined by the Iranian hostage crisis, which came to symbolize the administration’s failures and frustrations.

In recent years, Brzezinski took part in proceedings designed to bring the former Soviet republics into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

