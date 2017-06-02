WXIA
Prince William meets with Manchester first responders and victims

Kelly Lawler , USA TODAY , WXIA 6:16 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

Prince Willam praised the "strength and togetherness" of Manchester on a visit to the city on Friday, over a week after a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more outside of an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

On his visit to the city, the prince signed the condolence book at Manchester Cathedral, writing, "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected."

 

 

He also visited first responders who were on the ground during the bombing to offer his thanks.

 

 

Prince William privately met with victims of the attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, the same hospital his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited last week to meet with victims, families and medical staff. "It's dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing," she said of the attack during her visit. "It's not something you expect at all."

 

