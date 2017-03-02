SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal has legally changed her name, according to court documents.
The 39-year-old changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington state court on October 10, 2016.
Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, a name that comes from the Igbo language of Nigeria. According to the Daily Mail, the name means ‘what God has given’ or ‘gift of God.’
FLASH BACK | 'Black' NAACP leader outed as white woman
RELATED | NAACP leader outed as white woman refutes claim
RELATED | Dolezal says she is jobless and on food stamps
In 2015, Diallo (then Dolezal) was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. She later acknowledged she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman.
Last week, Diallo claimed she is nearing homelessness and struggling to find a job.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs