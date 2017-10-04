Report: South Carolina prison unit overtaken by inmates

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. --NBC affiliate WIS-TV reports that a correctional facility has been overtaken by inmates.

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office told the station that the inmates were on the roof trying to escape and indicated reports of a fire. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said that the incident only impacted a single housing unit.

Check back for updates as they become available.

The S.C. Dept. of Corrections tweeted that all staff are safe:

We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

