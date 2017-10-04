WXIA
Report: South Carolina prison unit overtaken by inmates

Staff , WXIA 6:06 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. --NBC affiliate WIS-TV reports that a correctional facility has been overtaken by inmates.

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office told the station that the inmates were on the roof trying to escape and indicated reports of a fire.  The South Carolina Department of Corrections said that the incident only impacted a single housing unit.

Check back for updates as they become available.

The S.C. Dept. of Corrections tweeted that all staff are safe:

 

