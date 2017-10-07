Reports: Car strikes pedestrians in London outside Natural History Museum

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

number of people were injured Saturday when a car mounted the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in London and struck pedestrians, according to media reports.

Scotland Yard said on Twitter that one man had been detained at the scene.

Police said emergency services were on the scene in South Kensington, the Associated Press reports.

Although Metropolitan Police said a "number" of people were injured, a BBC reporter at the scene said she was told by police the injuries were minor.

BBC reporter Chloe Hayward was leaving the Natural History Museum as the incident happened.

"I could see was a car diagonally across the road, looking like it was going into one of the boulders on the side of the road, and I could see a crowd of people around what was clearly one or two people on the pavement," she said, according to the BBC.

