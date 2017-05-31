Scott Pelley out as 'CBS Evening News' anchor after 6 years in role

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 8: CBS EVENING NEWS Anchor Scott Pelley anchors CBS News' Campaign: 2016 Election Night coverage on Nov. 8 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images) (Photo: CBS Photo Archive, 2016 CBS Photo Archive)

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS says Scott Pelley is out as “CBS Evening News” anchor after six years in the role, and network veteran Anthony Mason will fill in temporarily as a search for a new anchor begins.

The network announced Wednesday that Pelley will return to work full-time at the network’s flagship newsmagazine “60 Minutes” as it begins its 50th anniversary season.

CBS gave no reason publicly for ousting Pelley. CBS’ evening newscast is a distant third in the competition with ABC and NBC, and lately has seen some further ratings slippage.

News of his departure broke unexpectedly Tuesday night, when reports spread of Pelley’s office at the evening newscast being cleaned out.

© 2017 Associated Press