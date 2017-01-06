SeaWorld orca whale Tilikum dies

Killer whale 'Tilikum' appears during its performance in its show 'Believe' at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

One of SeaWorld's better-known orcas, Tilikum, perhaps best known for being linked to the death of his trainer in 2010, died early Friday morning.

SeaWorld said he died surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians. A cause of death is yet to be determined and a necropsy is planned. However, veterinarians had been treating Tilikum for a "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection," the organization said.

Tilikum, SeaWorld said, was estimated to be 36 years old. He came to SeaWorld in 1991 from Sealand of the Pacific in Canada.

In February 2010, Tilikum was interacting with his trainer, 40-year-old Dawn Brancheau, at SeaWorld Orlando's Shamu Stadium when he grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled her underwater as a horrified audience looked on.

A medical examiner determined Brancheau's death was accidental, saying she died of drowning and traumatic injuries.

The incident sparked a backlash against SeaWorld and inspired the movie "Blackfish," which questioned the ethics of orcas in captivity.