See some of the coolest photos in aviation from March 2017

Seattle-Tacoma International's A and B concourses are nearly full as the morning departure rush gets underway on a foggy February morning in 2017. Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the March 2017 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

The #avgeek gallery first launched in January 2015. It's since become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is mostly the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren. He offered us the great shots (above) that we've pulled from his collection for this month's edition.

BOOKMARK: Go directly to the Today in the Sky homepage

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved