Sheriff: 'Multiple dead' in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A shooting incident outside the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport Friday has left "multiple people dead," according to the Broward count sheriiff's office. One subject is in custody.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport reports on Twitter an "ongoing incident" at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. The area of gates D4 and D5 largely services Delta flights.

Broward County emergency medical units were dispatched to the tarmac near Terminal 2 where dozens of passengers were huddled together.