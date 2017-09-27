Southwest apologizes after video shows passenger being pulled from plane

Southwest Airlines is apologizing after video surfaced showing a passenger, who claimed to have a life-threatening pet allergy, being dragged from a Los Angeles-bound flight.

NBC News reported that the situation began when the woman told flight attendants that she had a serious allergy to pets. The airline confirmed to NBC there was one pet and one service animal aboard the flight.

According to witnesses on the plane, the woman, who remains unidentified, asked that the two animals on board be removed. After crew told her they could not remove the animals, the passenger asked for an injection to alleviate her symptoms. However, NBC reported a flight attendant told the woman she needed to have a medical certificate in order to receive the injection. Because the woman did not have the proper medical certificate, she was asked to leave the plane.

A Southwest spokesperson told NBC News the airline's policy states, " A Customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with animals on board."

The statement continued, "Our Flight Crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the Customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved."

Once officers boarded the plane, passengers began recording on their cellphones. Video shows officers trying to remove the woman from her seat, as she pleads with them to let her stay. The woman and officers continue to struggle back-and-forth as the officer demands her to "Walk," and other passengers ask for her to be cooperative and file a complaint once off the plane.

According to NBC, the flight was only delayed 45 minutes, and continued on as normally. A passenger aboard the plane said crew did apologize for the delay.

"We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer's removal by local law enforcement officers," Southwest Airlines said in the statement to NBC. "We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns. Southwest Airlines was built on Customer Service, and it is always our goal for all Customers to have a positive experience."

NBC reported the woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstruction, and resisting arrest. She was later released. NBC was not immediately able to contact the woman in the video for comment.

