NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Festivalgoers attend the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - Legendary musician Stevie Wonder drew a huge ovation Saturday night when he “took a knee for America” during MSNBC’s 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

Global Citizen is headquartered in New York, with offices in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The organization's goals are to end extreme global poverty by 2030.

Wonder is the latest celebrity to become involved in a national debate over athletes and other prominent figures kneeling during the national anthem.

On Friday night, President Donald Trump reignited the debate when he said, during a fundraiser for an Alabama U.S. senator, that he would like to see NFL players fired for kneeling during the national anthem.

RELATED | Trump blasts players who kneel during national anthem

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!”





The audience then burst into chants of "USA!"

"You know, some owner's going to do that," Trump continued. "He's going to say, 'That guy who disrespects our flag, he's fired.'

Trump's comment prompted strong reactions throughout the NFL on Saturday, including from Atlanta Falcons' owner and CEO Arthur Blank, who said, "Creating division or demonizing viewpoints that are different than our own accomplishes nothing positive and undermines our collective ability to achieve the ideals of our democracy."

RELATED | Falcons' Blank says NFL has been strong catalyst for change

Wonder was among several musical acts to perform at the festival, which also included Green Day, the Killers, the Lumineers, the Chainsmokers, and others.

© 2017 WXIA-TV