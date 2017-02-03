Target red ball gets dislodged, strikes car in N.J.

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

PARAMUS, N.J. – A large red bollard in front of a Target in the Outlets at Bergen Town Center was dislodged recently, eventually striking a vehicle moving through the parking lot.

The two-ton red ball, which is meant to evoke Target's logo, was knocked loose by a pickup truck in the parking lot, according to surveillance footage published by ABC 7.

After being hit, the ball rolls across a lane of traffic before smashing into a car – reportedly causing thousands of dollars in damage. After hitting the car, the ball continues to roll further into the parking lot before a man and his dog get out of a car and stop it.

The ball left a large dent in the driver's car, with red scratch marks etched into the driver's side door.

The driver, Eileen Grady, told ABC that she attempted to file a claim with Target's insurance company, but that it was denied.

