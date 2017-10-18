Texas police raising money for Harvey-damaged schools with calendar

Photo courtesy of Annie P. Campos, SAPD (Photo: Annie P. Campos, SAPD, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is showing off Alamo City’s finest in a new SAPD Calendar.

According to SAPD’s Facebook Page, all funds raised will be donated to three schools in Refugio County that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. SAPD hopes to raise a minimum of $5,000 to each school.

The $20 calendar is promised to be full of surprises that you won't want to miss.

SAPD has also challenged the Gainesville Police Department in Florida who debuted the original ‘Hot Cop’ following Hurricane Irma.

To purchase the calendar, you can visit http://sapdcalendar.bigcartel.com/.

© 2017 KENS-TV