The people of Las Vegas are lining up by the hundreds to give blood
After a gunman opened fire at a music festival, more than 400 people were transported to local hospitals. And starting in the early hours of Monday morning, the people of Las Vegas were lining up in droves to donate blood. USA TODAY
WXIA 3:31 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
