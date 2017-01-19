This is the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

924 Bel Air Road is on sale for $250 million. Berlyn Photography

The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. could be yours for a cool $250 million.

The Los Angeles, Calif., home boasts 38,000 square feet and comes equipped with six bars, a massage room and spa, a theater and an 85-foot infinity pool.

The home, built by Luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, beats out a $195 million mansion in Manalapan, Fla., which formerly held the record for most expensive home listed in the United States.

Makowsky said in a statement that the home was created "for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life."

He said he modeled the home at 924 Bel Air Road after the luxuries provided on mega-yachts.

“Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year,” Makowsky said.

Everything inside the home is included in the price tag, the statement said. That means the new owner will have $30 million in cars, millions in art and an advanced home tech system ready to use at their disposal upon purchase.

Ah how the rich do live!

Other amenities:

21 bathrooms

10 VIP guest suites

40-seat Dolby Atmos Theater

Bowling alley

Seven-person full-time staff

17,000 square feet of entertainment decks includes two mastersuites

