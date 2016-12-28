According to friends of the family, the three people on board a plane reported missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter, and Kim Smith. (Photo: Submitted)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK - Three people were inside a plane that crashed in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park Tuesday.

A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard located a missing single engine airplane within Great Smoky Mountains National Park around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, park officials said.

The plane was found on an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch.

Park officials said paramedics were hoisted down from the Blackhawk helicopter to the crash site and confirmed that there were no survivors.

Kim Smith, 42; David Starling 41 and Hunter Starling, 8, were the three occupants on the plane, according to the National Park Service. The three were from the Jacksonville, Fla., area.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the plane crash.

Recovery efforts of the three victims are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Park officials said ground teams search the steep and heavily wooded area on foot Tuesday, but were unable to access some areas due to rough terrain.

Air traffic controllers lost touch with the Cessna 182 around 4 p.m. Monday.

GSMNP spokesperson Jamie Sanders said officials were able to pinpoint a specific search area west-southwest of LeConte Lodge based on that last contact.

The National Park Service deployed 10 people in three crews to hike off trail looking for the aircraft – but heavy rain and thick fog complicated those search efforts.

“It’s very dangerous, there’s a lot of fog and searchers as they pan out and patrol areas it’s very hard for them to remain in contact with each other and can become very dangerous in terms of coming up on cliffs," Sanders said.

A Blackhawk helicopter from the 1-230th was flying along the last known flight path of the plane late Tuesday afternoon when it spotted the wreckage.

The wreckage was found "very close" to the Civil Air Patrol's last radar detection, said Lt. Col. John Henderson, vice commander of CAP's National Radar Analysis Team.

The National Park Service, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency all assisted in the search.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2016 WBIR)