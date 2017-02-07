Possible tornado damage in New Orleans East (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana officials report multiple tornadoes touched down in the New Orleans on Tuesday.

Dozens of homes, cars and businesses were damaged but there's no official word on injuries at this time.

As of 11 a.m. Central Tuesday the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, north of New Orleans, was closed by the severe weather. Nearby one of the first tornadoes touched down, causing widespread damage.

As of noon the National Weather Service warned the severe storm was moving over Laplace, which is about 30 miles northwest of the New Orleans city center. Warnings remain in effect for the region with a total of five to six tornadoes possible at this point.

A command post was being set up in New Orleans East where some of the worst damage was reported.

Witness video on Twitter:

Video taken from New Orleans East hospital around 11:00 am today. Video owned by Sam Girault. pic.twitter.com/SrTrWocMXi — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

WWL-TV reports much of the metro area stayed indoors as heavy rains, wind and hail raced through the area earlier in the morning, spawning possible tornadoes in Killian and Madisonville first. Reports of tornadoes down came in from Pine and 22nd in Madisonville, an undisclosed area of Killian and another in Donaldsonville, all by 11:15 a.m. as a line of storms formed and then passed through the area.

There were also reports of hail in areas of Kenner and other parts of Jefferson Parish.

Viewer Shenell Johnson captured this video of the N.O. tornado that passed by her apartment complex on Dwyer Road. #4WWL pic.twitter.com/fmDwc3SEdh — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

Elmwood Posted by Destin Ryals on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

(© 2017 WWL)