A CSX train collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Miss., killing at least three people Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC station WXXV.

Police and emergency crews were headed to the scene and reported a large number of injured people on board the charter bus.

Local television station WLOX, quoting local police officials, said the bus originated in Austin, Tex., and had 50 people on board when the accident happened.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

(© 2017 WXIA)