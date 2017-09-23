Trump rescinds invitation to NBA champion Warriors

WASHINGTON - In a tweet Saturday morning, President Donald Trump rescinded his invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, based on the reaction by player Stephen Curry.
"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump tweeted.
While the team had previously indicated they would discuss the invitation and vote as a team whether or not to accept the invitation, Curry had already indicated he would vote no, and not visit.
RELATED | Trump blasts NFL players who kneel during national anthem
During an ESPN interview, Curry said, "Obviously, you don't wanna rush to a decision on understanding the magnitude of what this means. We have an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something."
In the past, Curry has staunchly criticized Trump, notably in response to Trump's reaction in relation to the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., last month.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs