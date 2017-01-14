Twitter falls in love with 'Saxthem' at Falcons-Seahawks game

(Photo: Youtube)

ATLANTA -- It's a battle on the gridiron that has had all of Atlanta - and Seattle - talking. But it was almost upstaged by one of the smoothest renditions of the National Anthem to ever come across the speakers at a football game.

Meet - and enjoy the music of - Mike Phillips, who took to the field before the big playoff game at the Georgia Dome.

Those tones that probably calmed some pre-game jitters in Atlanta. But they also set social media on fire as word of the "saxthem" wafted through the web on the mellow notes of this alto sax player.

Tweets about saxthem

