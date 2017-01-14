Twitter falls in love with 'Saxthem' at Falcons-Seahawks game

ATLANTA -- It's a battle on the gridiron that has had all of Atlanta - and Seattle - talking. But it was almost upstaged by one of the smoothest renditions of the National Anthem to ever come across the speakers at a football game.
Meet - and enjoy the music of - Mike Phillips, who took to the field before the big playoff game at the Georgia Dome.
Those tones that probably calmed some pre-game jitters in Atlanta. But they also set social media on fire as word of the "saxthem" wafted through the web on the mellow notes of this alto sax player.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs