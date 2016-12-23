RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 29: A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2011 Getty Images)

VALLETTA, Malta -- Two possible hijackers on a plane are being reported.

The plane, which was originally headed to Libya, made an emergency landing in Malta.

According to The Associated Press, there are 118 passengers on board the flight.

The Prime Minister of Malta tweeted:

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

