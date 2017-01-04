VIDEO: Falcon hitches a ride on windshield

A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day road trip in the Southern California desert. (Photo: Instagram screenshot)

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day road trip in the Southern California desert.

Marie Kubin was trying to snap a photo of a rainbow Monday during a drive from Julian to Borrego Springs in San Diego County. As they drove slowly on the side of the road to capture the colorful sight on the horizon, something else swooped into view -- a falcon landed on the car's windshield.

The bird remained perched on a wiper blade for about 20 minutes, having a look around at the desert landscape and his traveling companions. The couple waited on the side of the road with their new feathered friend, who eventually flew away.

