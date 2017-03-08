Viral 'giraffe mom' gives birth to boy

A Facebook post shows Erin Dietrich with new son Porter Lane, delivered on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Carolina's human "giraffe mom" has delivered her baby boy, even if April, her animal inspiration, isn't quite ready to give birth.

Erin Dietrich, a Myrtle Beach mother of three, became a viral sensation this week when she did a Facebook Live of herself pacing her bedroom floor wearing a giraffe head. She was spoofing the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam that has been featuring April on a YouTube livestream being watched by millions.

On Wednesday, Dietrich went live again, but this time from a hospital room. The three-and-a-half minute long video showed her sitting in bed, wearing the same giraffe head from earlier. She could be seen blowing kisses to the camera, shrugging her shoulders, and swaying from side to side. That video drew 1.5 million views.

In an interview this week, Dietrich, a photographer, said she had trouble sleeping while pregnant with her latest baby. So when she couldn't nod off, she began watching the "April the Giraffe" livestream.

"So when I’m up at night I’m just like, 'Hmm, let me just check April and see if she’s had her baby yet,'" she said.

Her husband doesn't quite understand her obsession, but he agreed to order her a giraffe mask for fun. She then put it on her head, fired up a webcam, and went live on Facebook. At last check, the post had been shared 448,000 times, had 98,000 comments, and 287,000 likes or other emojis.

The new bundle of joy arrived at 6:11 p.m. ET Wednesday. Porter Lane weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, according to Dietrich's Facebook post. No word on what the animal park will name April's baby, her fourth calf. There, the wait continues.

