WATCH | Jason Aldean on stage in Las Vegas when deadly shooting began

October 2017: Video captured the moment gunfire erupted during the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. It happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas as Jason Aldean was on the stage.

WKYC-TV , WKYC 9:42 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS -- It’s the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

At least 50 people are dead with more than 400 hurt after gunfire erupted late Sunday at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean, who is from Macon, Ga., was performing on stage when the shots first rang out.

Cell phone video captured the moment Aldean rushed off stage as the crowd started running for cover.

Authorities say the 64-year-old suspect, identified as Stephen Paddock, was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel when he opened fire on the concertgoers below.

Paddock is dead. Police believe he killed himself.

Two off-duty officers are among the dead.

