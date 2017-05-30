WASHINGTON - White House communications director Mike Dubke confirmed his resignation Monday. He declined to comment further.

The resignation was first reported by Axios which said Dubke, who has been in the role for three months, handed in his resignation on May 18. It said that Dubke offered to stay until end of President Trump’s first overseas trip as U.S. leader.

Trump returned to Washington on Saturday from a nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy.

Dubke's last day as White House communications director has not been set, Axios reported.

