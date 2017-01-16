WXIA
Wife arrested in Orlando nightclub shooting

Kevin Johnson and John Bacon , USA TODAY , WXIA 1:21 PM. EST January 16, 2017

The wife of Omar Mateen, the man who killed 49 people in a shooting rampage at an Orlando nightclub last June, was arrested Monday on a charge of obstructing justice, a federal law enforcement official said.

Noor Salman was taken into custody by the FBI at her Northern California home.

The law enforcement official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case, told USA TODAY Salman will likely face her first court appearance Tuesday. The charge could indicate that authorities believe she knew more about Mateen’s plan than she has previously admitted.

Salman, in interviews with federal investigators after the shooting, allegedly acknowledged driving Mateen to the Pulse nightclub at least once before her husband launched the assault. But she told the Times in November she was unaware of his true intentions until he sent her a 4 a.m. text message the night of the shooting, asking whether she had seen what happened on the news.

The last message from her husband was a text saying, “I love you, babe.”

Scores of people were wounded in Mateen's assault. During the siege, Mateen called a local TV station and 911 to "pledge allegiance" to the Islamic State and its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. After hours of negotiations failed, authorities became concerned that Mateen would blow up the club. Officers finally smashed through a wall and engaged in another firefight with Mateen, who died at the scene.

Salman met Mateen online and they married in 2011. The couple have a 3-year-old son. Salman, who has Palestinian roots, grew up in the small suburb of Rodeo, Calif., about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

