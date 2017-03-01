Witness video shows high flying end to Louisiana police chase

Screengrab from Facebook (Photo: Ty Williams/Facebook)

WEBSTER PARISH, Louisiana – A police chase ended in a dramatic high flying crash east of Shreveport, KTAL-TV reports.

The end of the pursuit was captured on video by witness Ty Williams, who later uploaded it to Facebook.

KTAL reports the chase suspect was wanted for abandoning his work release duties in mid-February.

The suspect was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding Tuesday, but as a deputy spoke with the driver, the suspect managed to get in the driver’s seat and speed away.

Authorities say he reached speeds more than 115 mph as multiple agencies joined in and set up spike strips.

In the witness video, the suspect can be seen swerving off the road and into a ditch, which sent the small pickup airborne. KTAL reports the truck landed on the roof of another vehicle in an adjacent restaurant.

A woman in the vehicle that was hit was not hurt. Somehow there were no serious injuries, and the suspect was arrested.

