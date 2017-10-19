Woman meets future husband at D.C. club; finds out later he's actually a prince

(Photo: Michael Blann/ThinkStock, (c) Michael Blann)

WASHINGTON -- Few go to the club expecting to find their Prince Charming - even if they secretly hope it happens.

But for Ariana Austin, that's exactly what happened. It wasn't a scam or a bad pickup line. In fact, Joel Makonnen didn't even tell Austin of his royal lineage when they first met at the Pearl nightclub in Washington - though a pretty infamous line was apparently used to get Austin's attention - something about her reminding him of a model from an alcohol ad.

Official pics are here! All credit to the talented @dotunayodeji. Planning by @favoredbyyodit Dress @lazarobridal #AriJo #royalwedding #moretocome ❤️ A post shared by Ariana Austin Makonnen (@chezariana) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

But the New York Times reports that that night 12 years ago, Austin met her future husband. Makonnen, who is better-known as Prince Yoel, the great-grandson of Haile Selassie - the last emperor of Ethiopia.

But as their relationship blossomed, that secret was soon revealed and so, too, was a bit of Austin's own surprising lineage. The New York Times reports that her maternal grandfather was a lord mayor of Georgetown - the capital of Guyana.

The couple married on Sept. 9 - more than a decade after they met. And a day of festivities saw the couple on a dance floor again just as they were when they first met.

So beautiful #Arijo When that 3am phone call from Wedding Planner @favoredbyyodit comes in to shoot the Prince's wedding, I said "We're very busy this time, but yes we can!"@chezariana @jdmakonnen_jd Makeup @blushbymakki Hair @yenedamtew A post shared by DC Based Wedding Photographer (@dotunayodeji) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Read the full story at: nyti.ms/2gU9M6i

© 2017 WXIA-TV