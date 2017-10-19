Woman meets future husband at D.C. club; finds out later he's actually a prince

WASHINGTON -- Few go to the club expecting to find their Prince Charming - even if they secretly hope it happens.
But for Ariana Austin, that's exactly what happened. It wasn't a scam or a bad pickup line. In fact, Joel Makonnen didn't even tell Austin of his royal lineage when they first met at the Pearl nightclub in Washington - though a pretty infamous line was apparently used to get Austin's attention - something about her reminding him of a model from an alcohol ad.
But the New York Times reports that that night 12 years ago, Austin met her future husband. Makonnen, who is better-known as Prince Yoel, the great-grandson of Haile Selassie - the last emperor of Ethiopia.
But as their relationship blossomed, that secret was soon revealed and so, too, was a bit of Austin's own surprising lineage. The New York Times reports that her maternal grandfather was a lord mayor of Georgetown - the capital of Guyana.
The couple married on Sept. 9 - more than a decade after they met. And a day of festivities saw the couple on a dance floor again just as they were when they first met.
