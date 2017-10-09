13th death from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

HOLLYWOOD, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Hollywood Police Department officers direct traffic outside a perimeter surrounding a rehabilitation center where six patients were found dead September 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo: Angel Valentin/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (AP) - A woman who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died, becoming the 13th fatality linked to the home.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane's passage.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning was damaged during the storm. Grossman didn't say exactly when Franco died, but said police are treating the death as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco's husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. Last week, the facility laid off 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, occupational and physical therapists and others.

