4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station

People look at an information board at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

PARIS (AP) - The Marseille prosecutor's office says four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station by a 41-year-old woman who has been arrested.

A spokeswoman for Marseille's prosecuter told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She says all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

French authorities are not investigating the acid attack as an act of terrorism for the time being.

The Paris prosecutor's office said that its counter-terrorism division had not assumed jurisdiction for the attack at Marseille's main train station on Sunday morning. The prosecutor's office has responsibility for all terror-related cases in France.

The spokeswoman said earlier that the 41-year-old woman arrested as a suspect in the attack did not make any extremist declarations, but said officials couldn't rule out terror as a motive so early in the investigation.

Regional newspaper La Provence, quoting unidentified police officials, reported that the suspect had a history of mental health problems and didn't try to flee the site of the attack.

The spokeswoman says there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related but adds that officials can't be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

She did not have any more details and spoke on condition of anonymity, per the French judicial system.

There was no immediate information on where the U.S. tourists were from.

An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.

The spokesman says U.S. authorities in France are not immediately commenting further on what happened to protect the privacy of the American tourists, all women in their 20s.

