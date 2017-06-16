Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 7:16 AM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help. Missing 81-year-old man found dead 2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall' Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4 Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special' Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf More Stories Escaped inmates captured in Tenn., governor says Jun 15, 2017, 8:14 p.m. This is how the manhunt for the inmates accused of… Jun 15, 2017, 10:49 p.m. Judge: Gym mat death case dismissed due to… Jun 16, 2017, 3:29 a.m.
