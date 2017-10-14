Deputy's bodycam shows California wildfire up close

Screen capture from Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy bodycam during Tubbs Fire in northern California. (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

SONOMA COUNTY, CALIF. - Deputies from Sonoma County, Calif., running toward the raging wildfires rapidly burning parts of northern California to rescue residents, and it's all caught on camera.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of one deputy's rescue efforts last week in the Mark West area during the Tubbs fire.

You can see the deputy assist in the evacuation of an elderly couple and placing the woman in a patrol car.

The video also shows the deputy driving through the flames while shining his rescue light, even as sparks are shooting across his windshield.

As he heads back down the mountain, he can be heard on his loudspeaker notifying residents of the mandatory evacuation -- even waving cars through as they head away from danger.

The sheriff's office says the Tubbs Fire has burned almost 35,000 acres -- destroying nearly 2,500 structures and accounting for at least 19 deaths in Sonoma County alone, with hundreds of people still reported missing.



© 2017 WXIA-TV