Police: Child hospitalized after being left in hot car at local mall
HEADLINES
Updated 5:58 AM. EDT
- Grid
- List
- Local
Atlanta Police looking for missing 14-year-oldAtlanta Police looking for missing 14-year-old Nya Slaughter hasn't been seen since the beginning of the month.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- News
"BlackCatTips" creates happy airplanes for Delta"BlackCatTips" creates happy airplanes for Delta Kyle Brooks, know as "BlackCatTips," was tapped by Delta Air Lines to create a colorful and quirky mural as part of its "Big Thank You."
- News
- 57 minutes ago
- Newnan
Road rage couple leaves truck riddled with bulletsRoad rage couple leaves truck riddled with bullets The truck driver honked, annoyed at the rude driver. Moments later, shots rang out.
- Newnan
- 8 hours ago
- News
Commuter Dude: Work begins to repair streets three months after water breakCommuter Dude: Work begins to repair streets three months after water break
- News
- 3 hours ago
- Traffic
Survey: Georgia's drivers are just plain rude!Survey: Georgia's drivers are just plain rude! A new study shows that southern charm and manners go out the window when Georgians take to the road.
- Traffic
- 9 hours ago
- News
Group wants investigation into Georgia sheriff's arrestGroup wants investigation into Georgia sheriff's arrest It stemmed from an incident at a Carrabelle, Fla. bar in May 2016.
- News
- 11 hours ago
- Crime
General manager of popular Ga. restaurant killed by fleeing suspectGeneral manager of popular Ga. restaurant killed by fleeing suspect The business community at a popular Georgia tourist destination is mourning the loss of one of their own, Wednesday, after a night that also left two others dead and several injured.
- Crime
- 11 hours ago
- Crime
Human trafficking suspect back in court in 'Diamond Kitty' caseHuman trafficking suspect back in court in 'Diamond Kitty' case Kenndric Roberts is facing nearly 200 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.
- Crime
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Fatal crash at I-75 and Chastain Rd under investigationFatal crash at I-75 and Chastain Rd under investigation Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal accident at I-75 north and Chastain Road
- Local
- 8 minutes ago
- Nation-World
Trump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hackingTrump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hacking Trump also compared the intelligence about Russian interference with the faulty assessment that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2002, which provided President Bush with a justification to go to war.
- Nation-World
- 1 hour ago
- Nation-World
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsensHospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.
- Nation-World
- 2 hours ago
- Nation-World
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concernsSteve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit due to infection concerns.
- Nation-World
- 2 hours ago
-
Nation-World
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rouses slumbering Montana residents
-
Nation-World
Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts
-
Nation-World
Trump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hacking
-
Nation-World
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens
-
Nation-World
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns
-
Nation-World
Trump warns North Korea he's weighing a 'severe' response
-
Nation-World
NYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrations
-
Nation-World
Ukraine says it foiled 2nd cyberattack after police raid
-
Nation-World
3 injured in explosion reported at GM plant outside Detroit
-
Nation-World
This zombie survival camp will help you win apocalypse
-
Nation-World
Newly discovered photo adds to Amelia Earhart mystery
-
Nation-World
At least 14 reported dead in gunbattle between Mexican gangs
-
Nation-World
US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
-
Nation-World
The 10 best movies of 2017 (so far), ranked
-
Nation-World
Millions of student loans could be headed for a shakeup in coming months
-
Nation-World
Climatic lab explosion reported at Florida Air Force base
-
News
Amazon is hiring people in Georgia
-
Nation-World
Yes, your grandmother is having sex
-
Nation-World
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish commends 'courage' of jurors, says he and…
-
News
Police: NYPD officer killed in a 'clear assassination'
-
Local
1 mins ago 7:36 a.m.
Fatal crash at I-75 and Chastain Rd under investigation
-
Local
8 mins ago 7:29 a.m.
Several children, one man dead in Gwinnett Co. stabbing
-
Fatal crash on I-75 NB at Chastain Rd.
-
PHOTOS | Stabbing leaves several children, one man dead in Loganville
-
Nation-World
25 mins ago 7:12 a.m.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rouses slumbering Montana residents
-
Local
38 mins ago 6:59 a.m.
'Such a boss!' | Jason Lockhart out of ICU according to sister
-
Jason Lockhart out of ICU.
-
-
Man, several kids killed in Loganville stabbing
-
News
51 mins ago 6:46 a.m.
"BlackCatTips" creates happy airplanes for Delta
-
Nation-World
53 mins ago 6:44 a.m.
Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts
-
Atlanta artist gives Delta "happy airplanes"
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 6:00 a.m.
Trump, on eve of Putin meeting, says 'nobody really knows' about Russian hacking
-
Local
2 hour ago 5:58 a.m.
Atlanta Police looking for missing 14-year-old
-
Missing Nya Slaughter.
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 5:42 a.m.
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 5:27 a.m.
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns
-
Child found abandoned inside car in Town Center Mall parking lot
-
10-year-old shot in Atlanta
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 5:10 a.m.
Trump warns North Korea he's weighing a 'severe' response
-
Nation-World
3 hour ago 4:28 a.m.
NYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrations
-
Local
2 hour ago 5:29 a.m.
10-year-old boy shot at apartment in critical condition
-
10-year-old boy shot at SE Atlanta apartment in critical condition
-
News
4 hour ago 3:58 a.m.
Commuter Dude: Work begins to repair streets three months after water break
-
Crime
7 hour ago 12:32 a.m.
Officials: Speeds in deadly chase reached 20 mph over limit at times
-
News
7 hour ago 12:11 a.m.
Dine, dash, dive: Customer accused of jumping into lake to avoid paying bill