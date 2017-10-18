Ford recalls 1.3 million trucks; doors could open while driving

The Ford F-series pickup truck is the most popular vehicle in the U.S. by sales volume. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-150 and Super Duty trucks because of an issue that could allow a door to open while driving in certain conditions.

The recall will allow for the installation of a water shield to side door latches in 2015-17 F-150s and 2017 Super Duty trucks.

"In affected vehicles, a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked actuation cable may result in a door that will not open or will not close condition. Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury," the release said.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Ford filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would take a $267-million charge in fourth-quarter earnings.

Dealers are to install the water shields and make repairs, if needed, for free.

Customers will be notified by letter to let them know they are part of the recall beginning the week of Nov. 13.

According to the company, affected vehicles include:

- 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016

- 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016

- 2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016

The recall involves 1.1 million trucks in the United States, more than 222,000 trucks in Canada and 21,000 trucks in Mexico. The reference number is 17S33.

