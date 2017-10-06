Georgia native among 3 soldiers killed in Niger

(from left) Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson (US Dept. of Defense) (Photo: WXIA)

WASHINGTON - A 29-year-old soldier from downstate Lyons, Georgia is among three servicemen who died during a mission in the west African nation of Niger this week, according to the Defense Department.

Officials said the three were on a reconnaissance patrol on Wednesday and received hostile fire when they were killed.

They were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, N.C.

Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright was from downstate Lyons, Ga. He enlisted in the Army in July 2012, and served as a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant. His awards and decorations include the Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, and Parachutist Badge.

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash., enlisted in the Army in October 2009, and served as a Special Forces Medical Sergeant. His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge - Sharpshooter with Rifle.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio, enlisted in the Army in October 2007, and served as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge - Expert with Pistol and Rifle.



