Otto Warmbier's father condemns North Korea as 'terroristic' nation

WYOMING, OHIO - In strong words, the father of an American college student who was detained in North Korea, slammed the country as a terroristic nation, but he had little to say about his son's condition.

"They are a pariah regime," said Fred Warmbier. "They're brutal and terroristic."

Otto Warmbier, 22, returned to Ohio on Tuesday after being detained and imprisoned for 18 months in North Korea. Otto is in a coma. His father said he is stable, "but has suffered a severe neurological injury."

"We don't believe anything they say. We see the results of their actions with Otto," Fred Warmbier said Thursday.

Some media reports said the North Koreans suggested Otto Warmbier had come down with a case of botulism and fell into a coma after being given a sleeping pill — an account questioned by a number of officials.

Warmbier said North Korea took his son hostage at the airport, but he doesn't believe his family will ever know the real reason Otto was released.

"I don't think we'll ever find the answer," he said. "North Korea doesn't do anything out of the kindness of their heart."

North Korea said Thursday it released Warmbier over "humanitarian" reasons, its first official comment since he was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Warmbier had been serving hard labor but didn't comment on his medical condition or how the country negotiated his release with the United States.

"Warmbier, who had been in hard labor, was sent back home on June 13, 2017, on humanitarian grounds according to the adjudication made on the same day by the Central Court of the DPRK," the agency said in the one-sentence report, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Warmbier's parents had relentlessly pressed — first behind the scenes and then more publicly — for their son’s release.

“I want my kid home. He doesn’t deserve this,” Fred Warmbier told The Cincinnati Enquirer in an interview last month.

During his incarceration, the Warmbiers only heard from their son once — through a letter on March 2, 2016. He noted that the North Koreans had refused to let Swedish officials — the United States' diplomatic intermediaries in that country — visit or contact Otto for more than a year.

“Since March 2nd, no one has seen or heard from Otto. No one,” Fred Warmbier said last month.

It was apparently shortly after that date when Warmbier fell ill.

