Impact of National Guardsman shot while looking for Bergdahl could weigh in sentencing

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is escorted into the Ft. Bragg Military Courthouse on Oct. 16, 2017

LOGANSVILLE, GA - Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Monday to desertion and to endangering the U.S. troops who searched for him, including a Georgia Army National Guard soldier.

It was in 2009 when Bergdahl walked away from his post in Afghanistan. He was captured by the Taliban and tortured, while U.S. troops searched for him. He was released in 2014.

Bergdahl could be sentenced to life in prison.

The Georgia National Guard soldier who was shot by the enemy while searching for Bergdahl lives in Loganville -- in a wheelchair, paralyzed and unable to speak to this day.

The impact of Bergdahl’s desertion on Master Sergeant Mark Allen of Loganville, who was shot and grievously wounded trying to find and rescue Bergdahl will be evidence against Bergdahl at his sentencing.

Allen, while serving with the Georgia National Guard’s 48th Brigade, was shot in the head in 2009 while searching for Bergdahl. No one knowing at the time that the reason Bergdahl was missing was because he had deserted his post.

Allen was left paralyzed, unable to speak.

At Allen’s home in Loganville in 2012, The Home Depot and community volunteers rallied to his support, adding wheelchair ramps and other necessities. Allen’s wife, Shannon was grateful, but still not knowing the truth behind the mission that had left her husband disabled.

“He is able to communicate with head nods, yes and no," she said in 2012. "He’s still confined to a wheelchair, is unable to walk or speak.”



In 2014, the Taliban freed Bergdahl in exchange for five Taliban detainees who’d been in U.S. custody -- and the truth came out, that Bergdahl would face a court-martial for desertion.



Shannon Allen posted a photo of Mark on Facebook, in June 2014, and wrote, “Meet my husband, injuries directly brought to you by the actions of this traitor, Bergdahl.’’



Earlier this year, the judge in Bergdahl’s case ruled that what happened to Master Sergeant Mark Allen could be evidence against Bergdahl at his sentencing.



This past July, Shannon Allen posted that it had been eight years since Mark was wounded. She never mentioned Bergdahl’s name -- writing, “Our kids were robbed of an active father, an amazing father, in their lives. I was robbed of the future I thought I’d have with my soulmate…. But we’ll make it through, together. That’s what Allens do.”

We were not able to reach her for comment on the case.

Bergdahl’s sentencing could begin as soon as next week, where evidence about Allen could be a significant factor in whether the judge sentences Bergdahl to life in prison.

