Jordin Sparks wears biblical message on hand while singing national anthem

Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National Anthem before the start of the the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ - Performer Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem before the Dallas Cowboys v. Arizona Cardinals Monday night football game. While she didn't kneel like many players and other performers, she did make a statement.

A subtle statement.

The Grammy nominated singer and winner of season 6 of American Idol sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" to the crowd in Arizona with the bible verse Prov 31: 8-9 written on her left hand. It's the hand she used to hold the microphone.

Proverbs 31: 8-9 are verses from the Old Testament that speaks to leadership and sticking up for those who need it.

The New International Version reads:

8 Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.

9 Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

