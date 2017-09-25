WXIA
Close

Jordin Sparks wears biblical message on hand while singing national anthem

Our team of fact checkers looked into some claims being spread online.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 5:13 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

GLENDALE, AZ - Performer Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem before the Dallas Cowboys v. Arizona Cardinals Monday night football game. While she didn't kneel like many players and other performers, she did make a statement.

A subtle statement.

The Grammy nominated singer and winner of season 6 of American Idol sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" to the crowd in Arizona with the bible verse Prov 31: 8-9 written on her left hand. It's the hand she used to hold the microphone.

Proverbs 31: 8-9 are verses from the Old Testament that speaks to leadership and sticking up for those who need it.

The New International Version reads:

8 Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. 
9 Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?

READ | 2 Falcons players kneel for the first time during anthem following Trump's comments

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

VERIFY: Did the NFL players' protest cause ratings to drop

WXIA

Veterans respond to NFL controversy

WXIA

VERIFY: Separating fact from fiction in online conversation about NFL protests

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories