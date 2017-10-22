Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl 2018 halftime show

Justin Timberlake performs his new single "Can't Stop The Feeling" at the Ericsson Globe on May 14, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he will headline the halftime show at this season's Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

It will be the third time that Timberlake, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, headlines a Super Bowl halftime show, the most of any individual entertainer. He also performed at Super Bowl XXXV as a member of the pop group *NSYNC and at Super Bowl XXVIII with Janet Jackson, during which he briefly exposed her breast in a controversial incident called a "wardrobe malfunction."

The FCC mandated a delay on live performances thereafter.

Timberlake announced that he will be performing during Super Bowl LII, which will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, in a short video clip on Twitter alongside Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, Timberlake most recently was nominated for an Academy Award for his song "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was released in 2016 as part of the soundtrack for the animated movie "Trolls." Timberlake also provided the voice for one of the main characters in the movie.

Timberlake's 2013 album "The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience" was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards in 2014, one of his seven nominations that year. He won three categories, including best music video for his song "Suit & Tie" alongside rapper Jay-Z.

The 36-year-old Timberlake is expected to release a new album in early 2018, according to Variety, and will star alongside Kate Winslet in Woody Allen's upcoming film "Wonder Wheel," which is scheduled to be released Dec. 1.

It is immediately unclear whether anyone will join Timberlake on the halftime stage.

