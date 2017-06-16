WXIA
London police: London fire victims increased to 30

Associated Press , TEGNA 7:37 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

Police say the number of victims has increased to 30 from a massive fire that crippled a 24-story apartment complex in west London Wednesday.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press


