Police: Fire in London subway was 'terrorist incident'

Members of the emergency services work outside Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A homemade bomb ignited on a packed London subway train during rush hour on Friday, leaving 18 people injured but no one seriously hurt. Police said the explosion was a terrorist attack, the fifth in Britain this year.

Commuters reported a noise and a flash aboard the District Line train at Parsons Green station in the southwest of the city, followed by chaos as hundreds of people rushed to get away from danger.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, said "we now assess this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device."

He said 18 people had been injured, most with "flash burns."

Photos taken inside the train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires emerge from the top.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station and 18 people were hospitalized, though none had life-threatening injuries.

A commuter whose train had just stopped at the station, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled what he described as a packed train. At capacity, the train could hold more than 800 people.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews."

A police officer escorts an injured woman from the scene at Parsons Green Underground Station on September 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee in response to a subway fire that police have called a terrorist incident. May tweeted Friday: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident." PM: My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident. — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) September 15, 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should "keep calm and go about their normal lives." London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged Londoners to stay calm and vigilant. "Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life," said Khan in a statement. "As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism." U.S. President Donald Trump called the incident another attack "by a loser terrorist" on Twitter and suggested police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017 The London ambulance service said multiple crews were dispatched after they received a call at 8:21 a.m. local time Friday. The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes. London has been struck repeatedly by extremist attacks this year, and the risk of new attack is considered high. The London Underground has been targeted several times, notably in July 2005, when suicide bombers blew themselves up on three subway trains and a bus, killing 52 people and themselves. Four more bombers tried a similar attack two weeks later, but their devices failed to fully explode. Last year Damon Smith, a student with an interest in weapons and Islamic extremism, left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on a London subway train. It failed to explode. In its recent Inspire magazine, al-Qaida urged supporters to target trains.

